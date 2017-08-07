Vote for your Phone of the Year winner at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 (powered by TechRadar) celebrate the best of the phone industry, from top-notch handsets and networks to outstanding services and experiences.

What makes these awards special is the fact the winners are voted for by you, the general public. It’s your chance to highlight the best of the best in the mobile biz, and we need you to vote in the awards so we can crown the winners on October 5, 2017 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

After a hard-fought battle in the longlists stage, we have – thanks to your votes - narrowed down our award categories to our exclusive shortlists for your continued voting pleasure.

Congratulations to all our shortlisted finalists, now it's over to you to pick the winners.

And don’t forget, by having your say in Mobile Choice Consumer Awards vote you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a selection of tech goodies* with the likes of the OnePlus 5, Honor 9, Huawei P10 and Nokia 3310 all up for grabs.

One of the biggest awards of the night is Phone of the Year, and we have six standout smartphones for you to vote for.

Phone of the Year shortlist:

Google Pixel

Google for the first time, made its own smartphone without the help from another brand, and with the Pixel it has a handset that perfectly shows off the power of Android.

Google for the first time, made its own smartphone without the help from another brand, and with the Pixel it has a handset that perfectly shows off the power of Android. Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei has gone from strength-to-strength over the last few years and the P10 Plus is the best phone it's made to date. It has a premium design, loads of power and dual cameras.

Huawei has gone from strength-to-strength over the last few years and the P10 Plus is the best phone it's made to date. It has a premium design, loads of power and dual cameras. iPhone 7 Plus

Apple's iPhone range continues to do big business and remains a big draw for millions around the world. The 7 Plus introduced dual cameras to the line for the first time.

Apple's iPhone range continues to do big business and remains a big draw for millions around the world. The 7 Plus introduced dual cameras to the line for the first time. OnePlus 5

The plucky upstart just keeps getting better and with the OnePlus 5 it produced its best looking, and most accomplished handset in its short life. Flagship specs for less money.

The plucky upstart just keeps getting better and with the OnePlus 5 it produced its best looking, and most accomplished handset in its short life. Flagship specs for less money. Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 impressed with its huge, bezeless Infinity display along with its punchy performance and excellent camera. It certainly has a lot going for it, but is it your winner?

The Galaxy S8 impressed with its huge, bezeless Infinity display along with its punchy performance and excellent camera. It certainly has a lot going for it, but is it your winner? Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Xperia XZ Premium boasts two big features. First up is the world's first 4K HDR display for stunning visuals, and second is the super slow motion 960fps camera.

It's not just Phone of Year we need your vote for though. There are 17 award categories in total, and three of the others in this area are Best Value Phone, Best Mid-Market Phone and Best Camera Phone.

You can see who's made it to the shortlist in all our award categories over on the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards website.

Voting ends on September 10, 2017 - so make sure you've had your say before it's too late.

* You need to be a UK resident with a UK postal address to qualify for the prize draw. Each prize bundle will include at least one smartphone.