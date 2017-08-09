Vote for the Best Network in the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 celebrate the best of the phone industry, from top-notch handsets and networks to outstanding services and experiences.

What makes the awards special is the fact the winners are voted for by you, the general public. It’s your chance to highlight the best of the best in the mobile biz, and we need your votes so we can crown the winners on October 5, 2017 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

After a hard-fought battle in the longlists stage, we have – thanks to your votes - narrowed down our award categories to our exclusive shortlists for your continued voting pleasure.

And don’t forget, by having your say in Mobile Choice Consumer Awards vote you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a selection of tech goodies* with the likes of the OnePlus 5, Honor 9, Huawei P10 and Nokia 3310 all up for grabs.

One of the biggest awards on the night is Best Network, which is hotly contested every year. 2017 is no different, and we have six top quality contenders in our shortlist – all of which were voted for by you to make it through to this phase.

Best Network

Our mobile networks keep us connected every day, delivering us phone calls, text messages and more cat videos than you can shake a stick at... but who's the best at providing your favourite internet memes directly to your mobile? Head over to our survey and have your say today.

Best Value Network

The value phone market has witnessed a real boom in the last few years, and there's never been a better time to pick a low cost tariff to suit your budget. There are plenty of contenders, and it was a tough battle to make it to the shortlist stage. These six have made it this far, but we need you to have the final say on who wins.

There are two more awards in the network category too, with Best Network for Data and Best Network for Roaming also closely contested entries.

You can see who's made it to the shortlist in all our award categories over on the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards website.

Voting ends on September 10, 2017 - so make sure you've had your say before it's too late.

* You need to be a UK resident with a UK postal address to qualify for the prize draw. Each prize bundle will include at least one smartphone.