Apple has said it will respond to Cisco 's lawsuit over the iPhone name in the UK on Wednesday 21 February, MarketWatch reports.

However no date has been set for the original lawsuit that Cisco filed in California - a suit that arose when Apple decided to call its first mobile smartphone the iPhone in January.

In a joint statement yesterday , the two firms said that Apple had been given more time to respond to Cisco's lawsuit and it's likely that the two companies will come to a deal.