Only £21 per month for Vodafone fibre broadband deal with guaranteed speed

This week Vodafone launched its 'Ultimate Speed Guarantee', making it the first UK provider to offer widely available guaranteed minimum internet speed. We were concerned that would mean prices would fly through the ceiling, but Vodafone is still offering the market's cheapest fibre broadband deals.

The price of Vodafone Superfast 1 broadband is just £21 per month. That's an incredible price for a super fast 38Mb connection, especially when you consider that it will guarantee at least 25Mb. As you'll see from our best fibre broadband deals round-up, the next best monthly price for unlimited super fast internet is Plusnet's £24.99pm.

Vodafone's super cheap fibre broadband deals

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 25Mb-38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £21 per month

As if its Ultimate Speed Guarantee wasn't enticing enough, Vodafone has come up with a great price for its new Superfast 1 fibre broadband plan. You may be locked into the deal for 18 months, but at this price why should you care!?View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 55Mb-76Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £26 per month

More famous for Vodafone mobile deals , that will change soon if the company keeps dishing out broadband deals like this. £26pm gets you of a minimum broadband speed of 55Mb, which equates to downloads of almost 7MB per second.View Deal

Ultimate Speed Guarantee

Vodafone is now offering all of its new fibre broadband customers an internet speed guarantee. Choose either of its new Superfast broadband tariffs and the provider will give a minimum speed of 25Mb or 55Mb per second respectively.

If Vodafone fails to deliver on the speeds, customers will be entitled to a 15% discount off their next monthly bill. It makes Vodafone's broadband plans the only widely available packages to offer such a speed guarantee in the UK, with BT's Ultrafast broadband deal with guaranteed speeds of 100Mb available to a select few postcodes at present.

Best broadband deals

Trust us when we say that you can't beat Vodafone broadband purely on price at the moment. But if you want an all-singing, all-dancing package that features broadband and TV, Vodafone can't help you. It's only dealing in broadband and landline calls at the moment.

With TechRadar's price comparison tool you can compare and contrast all of the best deals available on the market right now. Head to our best broadband deals page, pop in your postcode, filter your requirements and we'll spit out the best deals on the market for you.