Virgin Mobile's latest SIM only deals are some of the best on the market: from £5 a month

Virgin Mobile has just given its SIMO scene a shake up, with new Flash Sale offers just added to its range of SIM only deals. If you've just grabbed a new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 handset or simply need a new SIM plan for your trusty mobile phone, Virgin's current crop are worth a look.

Our pick of the bunch is Virgin's delightful double data £10pm SIM which now gives you a generous 6GB of data (you can click here to get the deal). No other network can match that amount of data for such a low price - not even among the crop of reliably cheap Three SIM only deals.

And if it's big data you require, then Virgin has just knocked a fiver a month off its mammoth 40GB SIM plan. You'll now pay a great value £18pm over the course of the one-year contract.

Check out each of Virgin Mobile's SIMO offers below, or skip straight to the bottom of the page to check out all of today's best SIM only deals.

There is a bit of a catch to bear in mind when it comes to Virgin Mobile's bigger data deals though. We've taken a look through Virgin's acceptable use policy (a real page turner) and found that after you've used up your first 3.5GB in a calendar month, your data use will be restricted to 3G speeds. According to Virgin Mobile, 3.5GB is the equivalent of around 16 hours of high quality video.

That doesn't apply to the £25 unlimited plan though, where existing Virgin broadband customers can get a SIM plan with unlimited data, calls and texts with no speed throttling whatsoever.