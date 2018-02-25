Virgin announces its Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus plans for Australia

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have officially been revealed, we can finally start talking about how much it'll cost to get one of these bad boys on a plan from Australia's major telcos. You'll want to get in early, as they're likely to get snatched up fast.

The first telco to announce its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus plans is Virgin Mobile Australia, which will open up its pre-orders from February 27, 2018. You'll be able secure each phone in 64GB and 256GB variants, though at present, there's no word on which colour options will be available in Australia at launch.

Virgin is also offering 10% off the price of its 24-month contracts when you sign up before March 26, 2018, starting at $68 per month for a 64GB Galaxy S9 with 2GB of total data (minimum total cost $1,632 over 24 months), all the way up to $109 per month for a 256GB Galaxy S9 Plus with a total of 30GB of data to play with (minimum total cost $2,616 over 24 months).

As has become standard with the telco, each plan will rollover the previous month's unused data, and you can also gift your data to other Virgin Mobile Australia customers.

You'll also get unlimited standard calls and texts within Australia, and anywhere between $50 and $500 worth of international calls and texts depending on the level of plan you opt for.

For a full list of Virgin Mobile Australia's Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus plans, head over to the telco's website.