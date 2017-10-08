ViewSonic reveals gaming monitors and flat panels at GITEX

ViewSonic, that is better known for gaming monitors but also make a variety of visual solutions, has announced its full lineup of products and launches at GITEX Technology Week. The products include their new gaming monitors, interactive flat panels, video wall applications and more.

The company expanded on the XG series of gaming monitors with the addition of the XG2530 and XG35240-C, the former being a 25” esports monitor with a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync compatibility. The XG35240-C is a curved monitor with a 32” WQHD resolution panel, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 support for both PC and consoles.

On the business side of things, ViewSonic will showcase the new 75” 4K Ultra HD ViewBoard IFP7550, an interactive flat panel display certified by Intel Unite. The ViewBoard comes with a slew of nifty features, including ViewBoard Cast for screen sharing in a group setting, ViewBoard 2.1 annotation software, and Air Class for group collaboration via mobile devices.

ViewSonic will also showcase its latest products from ePoster series, namely the EP5520, which is a free-standing 55” LED display which features integration with top media players, an easy-to-use design, a slim profile and a much more durable build. The CDX4952 is a 49” video wall application display that features extremely narrow bezel.

Finally, the company’s projector line includes the new LS830, an ultra-short throw home theatre solution which, when paired with the BCP120 120” diffuser screen, provides a clear viewing experience even in high ambient light environments. Business users can also check out the LS800WU, which offers projection capabilities designed for professional and creative applications thanks to its 5500 lumens lens.

“We are excited to give attendees at GiTEX 2017 the chance to experience an array of new products across our diverse range of display solutions,” said Johnson Choi, ViewSonic’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “Our goal is to encourageour customers to keep up with trends in technology byoffering products that are easy to integrate and have a more intuitive feel.”

If you want to check out any of the ViewSonic products, head over to booth #E2-11, Hall 2 at the Dubai World Trade Center.