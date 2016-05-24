Netflix announces a whole new world of exclusive Disney content

Netflix will become the exclusive streaming home of Disney's newest movies in the United States, as announced by the service's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, in a blog post today.

"From September onwards, Netflix will become the exclusive US pay TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar," said Sarandos.

Films will arrive on the service after their digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases, and will presumably include such 2016 blockbusters as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

The announcement also suggests that traditional US subscription channels, like HBO and Starz, will no longer have access to new Disney films. However, that could change after the initial first-run window has closed.

Whether or not this deal will venture outside of the US, or affect Netflix's current partnership with Disney in Australia and New Zealand, remains to be seen.