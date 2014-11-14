Is Samsung Volt a bite-sized rival to Netflix?

In its next attempt at chucking an idea at the wall to see if it sticks, Samsung looks set to be getting involved with video.

Samsung has its finger in a lot of pies, and now it wants a slice of Netflix's, with a report from The Information claiming that Samsung is planning its own video streaming service.

But rather than just aping Netflix's platform, Samsung is said to be focusing on short-form video content. However, it's said to be putting some of that focus on original content, much like Netflix and Amazon are right now, though the details are a little hazy.

You might recall that samsung tried this before with its Media Hub service, which later took a bullet. But as the saying goes, second time's a charm.