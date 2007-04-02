First look: Virgin's Freeview box

Our colleagues over at What Satellite and Digital TV have been sent one of the first examples of Virgin Media's new Freeview box. And they're not impressed by Mr Branson's initial foray into free-to-air TV.

The low-powered V-Box Free TV is essentially a re-badged version of the TVonics MDR-200 Freeview box with an IR blaster so you can hide it out of sight. Otherwise, it's decidedly standard fare, says the magazine.

A Virgin Media spokeswoman told the magazine that Virgin is "keen to introduce more advanced services (such as IPTV or PVR) further down the line".

The extension of Virgin's TV services to the digital terrestrial platform does come at a price, though - you will need to subscribe to Virgin's ADSL broadband package.

The box will cost £40 for non-cable customers also taking a broadband service, but is free to any Virgin Media non-cable customer taking the 8MB broadband and Talk Anytime phone bundle at £19.99 a month.