Foxtel Plays the Game of Thrones with Xbox One and Sony TVs

Just like Winter, a Foxtel Play app for the Xbox One has been coming for a long time. And now, with the season five premiere of Game of Thrones being simultaneously broadcast around the world, the app is finally here.

But it's not just Xbox One owners who get the joy of being able to stream a Foxtel service to their devices – owners of select Sony Smart TVs will also have access to Foxtel Play from today.

Owners of a 2014 model of Sony Smart TV can now download the Foxtel Play app from the Sony Entertainment Network.

In the game of video streaming, you win or you die

Foxtel is banking on the success of Game of Thrones with these new app launches, given the dramatic increase in competition following the launch of Netflix last month.

So it's no surprise that Foxtel has a limited time offer for Foxtel Play to accompany these new app launches – customers can get the starter pack and the Premium Movies and Drama pack for $30 a month for the first three months.

That's enough time to cover off the fifth season of Game of Thrones, and throws in a few other Foxtel-exclusive programs as well.

And given that Foxtel is the only way to watch Game of Thrones legally in Australia – it's not even available of Foxtel's Presto service – we expect quite a few people will be jumping on this offer.