Sharp spreads digital recorder love in Japan

Valentine's Day saw Sharp spreading plenty of audio-visual love to the people of Japan, when it announced six new digital video recorders , including the firm's first Blu-ray recorder.

The BD-HP1 Blu-ray player costs ¥150,000 (£635) and records to single-layer BD-R and -RE discs, as well as playing back previous-generation DVDs. A 25GB disc should hold three hours of full HD TV at 1080p. I/O ports include composite, S-Video, HDMI, optical audio and two Firewire ports that can be used to transfer recordings to other devices.

Those other devices might just include one of the five new DVRs with hard drives also unveiled yesterday. They run from the 1TB DV-ACW60 for ¥200,000 (£846) to the DV-AC52, which has a quarter of the storage and will set you back ¥90,000 (£381). The top-end recorder has one analogue and two digital TV tuners, while the cheapest model loses one of the digital tuners.

All five of the DVRs are pretty well connected, with Firewire, HDMI and all the usual ports you'd expect when spending that kind of money. In keeping with Sharp's popular TV sets, all six new machines sport the Aquos branding we know and love.