Australian audiences are howling for Wolf Creek on Stan

In further evidence that local content is going to be a key selling point for the Australian streaming services, the launch of Stan's second original TV series has murdered the competition.

According to the Australian, since Stan's Wolf Creek TV series went live on the service last week, it has been viewed more than half a million times.

What's more, 40,000 subscribers have binged all six episodes of the horror series.

These numbers are more than double that of Stan's next most popular series, international exclusives Better Call Saul and Billions.

Stan has committed to double its local production output this year, with a second season of the hilarious No Activity already booked in.

Meanwhile, Presto has also committed to a pair of additional Home and Away specials, proving that both local streaming services are doing their best to take the fight to Netflix on the original content front.