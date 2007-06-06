Computex 2007: AMD pushes the case for DTX

When AMD announced its DTX chassis spec at this year's CeBIT show in Hannover, the news was met with bored mumblings. Finish up, move on.

But AMD is making good on its promise to deliver the new specification in small format PCs. At Computex AMD has announced a series of chassis conforming to the DTX specification - which, the company says, it has now finalised.

AMD also announced new 45-watt energy-efficient processors at the show. Based on 65nm technology, the Athlon X2 dual-core BE-2350 and BE-2300 are designed for the DTX specification.

Several companies are demonstrating DTX reference designs at Computex including Asus, Cooler Master, ECS, Gigabyte and MSI. AMD says its partners will deliver the first marketable DTX boxes later in the year.

"AMD remains committed to enabling our partners to develop systems that are not only energy-efficient, but also visually compelling for end users," said Bob Brewer, corporate vice president and general manager, Desktop Division, AMD.

"Our leadership of the DTX initiative, combined with the introduction of new energy-efficient desktop processors, demonstrates AMD's belief that an open standards approach to driving innovation is the best way to enable solutions," he said.