Unreal Mobile will soon bring unlimited data and VoIP calling to US and UK

FreedomPop, a wireless carrier operating in the US and UK, has announced a new MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that’s the direct result of Sprint and T-Mobile’s joint decision to merge.

It’s called Unreal Mobile, and compared to other MVNO options, like Cricket and Boost Mobile in the US, and Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile in the UK, it includes more features in its unlimited plans, which start at $15 per month.

Beyond 4G LTE coverage, Unreal Mobile will provide to its users a VPN, ad blocking, and the flexibility of using phone numbers on phones, tablets or computers by leveraging VoIP, a severely underutilized technology on the carrier side.

FreedomPop stated that Unreal Mobile couldn’t have happened without the Sprint and T-Mobile merger underway in the US, as regulators are now “compelled to accept MVNO models and pricing that historically would have been seen as too competitive…”, according to statement provided to PhoneScoop .

The new MVNO hasn’t launched its service just yet, but is supposed to in the coming months. If you’re interested, you can check out the site here and sign up for more info by providing your email address.