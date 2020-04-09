UFC 249 live stream: how to watch the Ferguson fight online from anywhere

Feel like forever since you watched live sport? There may be a glimmer of hope ahead, as despite the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 looks to push on behind closed doors on Saturday, April 18. There are still some major logistics to sort out for boss-in-chief Dana White - will it really be held on a private island? - but at least now we know what to expect on the card come the night itself. Read on as we explain how to watch UFC 249 and live stream the Ferguson vs Gaethje fight online no matter where you are in the world.

UFC 249 cheat sheet UFC 249 is somehow still scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18. The event was booked for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but UFC boss Dana White says he's currently secured a new location due to New York's coronavirus lockdown. Timings and the UFC 249 location are still to be confirmed, but American readers wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ will be the place to watch the fight.

Tony Ferguson enters as a hot favorite, with the 36-year-old American already regarded as one of the best lightweight fighters of all-time. He was hoping to secure his legacy in the original UFC 249 headline match, which had him set to go up against Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov - the Eagle being perhaps best known for his clinical neck crank defeat of Conor McGregor back in October 2018.

Since then, Khabib has successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier. But now he's stranded in Russia due to the country's Covid-19 travel restrictions, so UFC fans will once again have to wait to see the long-anticipated Ferguson vs Khabib fight - a seemingly cursed octagon encounter that has now been put off a ridiculous FIVE times.

In his place steps Justin Gaethje, a 31-year-old American who currently sits at fourth in the UFC lightweight rankings. While not necessarily the blockbuster opponent Khabib represent, he's well-respected in MMA circles and poses a significant threat to Ferguson in a fight that will be shown exclusively via ESPN+ in the US.

The winner of the new UFC 249 headline fight will be crowned the interim UFC lightweight champion - and no doubt fight Khabib at a later date. Tempted? Our guide explains how to watch a Ferguson vs Gaethje live stream no matter where you are in the world - and also reveals the latest UFC 249 full card.

Watch UFC 249: live stream Ferguson vs Gaethje online exclusively on ESPN+ in the US

Seasoned UFC viewers in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to all of the UFC fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 249 this April, with the latest promotional materials still indicating a 10pm ET start time (7pm PT). Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you have, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. While that might sound like a lot, that is not just getting you the UFC 249 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). On top of being able to stream tonight's event. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts. For the ultimate value, bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu - all for just $12.99 a month! Those who have previously subscribed to ESPN+ will have to take a slightly different route. This will mean buying the PPV outright at a cost of $64.99.

Free UFC 249 live stream: watch Ferguson vs Gaethje online in the UK

In the UK (and Ireland), BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC. The good news for subscribers is that UFC main events like UFC 249 are increasingly shown for FREE on the network, which is a real win considering how much they cost on PPV in other countries around the world. This was the case with UFC 247, UFC 248...and we're now pleased to say that the latest TV listings we've checked show UFC 249 as airing on BT Sport 1 from 1am on Sunday, April 19! That means it's free if you already have a BT Sport subscription. Additionally, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience. Which is usually pretty handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. The UK time of UFC 249 hasn't been nailed down, though, as the event's new location has yet to be confirmed, but if the scheduled 10pm US start goes ahead, that'll mean a Ferguson vs Gaethje UK time of around 3am on Sunday, April 19 - depending on where a certain 'private island' actually is. We'll keep you posted on all the latest UFC news and developments as soon as we hear more. Whenever it does air, BT Sport coverage of UFC 249 will also be available via the BT Sport app and on its website . And don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to the £25 Monthly Pass.

Watch UFC 249: live stream details for Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for your UFC 249 live stream is Foxtel Main Event. Pricing can vary, but typically you'll have to fork out $54.95 to grab the PPV here but that gains you access to the entire event. However, you can watch selected parts of the UFC 249 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and (when things get back to normal) is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

UFC 249 live stream: how to watch Ferguson vs Gaethje in New Zealand

While final details are still to be confirmed, fans based in New Zealand will likely be able to catch this April's major MMA brawl over on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you will have to pay for the PPV, costing $39.95.

UFC 249 full card: latest fight news

As previously mentioned, the coronavirus pandemic has already seriously impacted the UFC 249 fight card. All information was correct at time of publication but is subject to change.

Main card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – Lightweight Interim Title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas - Women’s Strawweight

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro – Heavyweight

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price – Welterweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar – Featherweight

Prelims

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall – Middleweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales – Lightweight

Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg – Bantamweight

Early prelims

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy – Lightweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras Women’s – Bantamweight

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey Light – Heavyweight

What does a UFC fan get with their ESPN+ subscription?

