UAE telco du starts pre-orders for 5G-enabled Huawei Mate 20 X

Following the release of the ZTE Axon Pro 10, which was the first 5G-enabled phone to be officially sold the UAE, du is now starting pre-orders for the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. The phone is expected to be on sale on the July 18 but you can pre-order one today.

The phone is being offered by du on a 24-month contract at AED 145 per month which brings the total price of the phone to AED 3,480. That cost is without any data plan, however you can chose the device with a data plan starting at AED 415 per month all the way up to AED 1,290 per month. Customers who sign up between July 4 and 17 also receive a free Huawei Watch GT.

That is substantially cheaper than the ZTE Axon Pro 10 which costs AED 5,832.75 when purchased outright or, with data plans at monthly installments starting AED 595.

The Huawei Mate 20X 5G is powered by the 7nm Balong 5000 chipset that supports both 4G and 5G radios and dual-SIM capabilities. Besides 5G capabilities, the Mate 20 X is based on the Huawei Kirin 980 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a massive 7.2-inch screen and a 4,200mAh battery that is expected to keep the phone powered all day.

Keep in mind that you don't need a new data plan to use 5G. As long as your phone supports 5G, you should be able to connect to the 5G network and use your existing data plan.