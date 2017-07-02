Twitter will be streaming action from Wimbledon 2017 this year

Twitter has been ramping up its video efforts in recent months and years, and has just inked a deal to stream selected coverage from Wimbledon over its network, giving you another option for tuning in if you're not near a television.

TechCrunch reports that Twitter has done a deal directly with the All England Club to show match highlights (last year's Wimbledon coverage on Twitter came as a result of a partnership with ESPN). As well as clips of the games themselves, the tweeted coverage is also going to include behind-the-scenes snippets and news updates.

What you won't be able to do is watch whole matches live on Twitter - maybe that was just a deal too far - but short highlights segments are probably more suited to the microblogging network anyway. The content will be proved by the in-house Wimbledon Channel from SW19.

Strawberries and tweets

According to an official statement from the All England Club, you can access the Twitter stream anywhere in the world except Austria, Italy, Germany and Spain. It can be viewed whether or not you're logged into Twitter, too.

Keep your browser or mobile app pointed at the @Wimbledon Twitter feed or head to wimbledon.twitter.com to get involved. Qualifying for the championships is already under way, though the tournament proper starts tomorrow (July 3) and runs until July 16.