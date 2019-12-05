This Instant Pot deal is better than half price at Walmart

Instant Pot deals are here from Walmart, and you can pick up a Duo 6 Quart for over half price in their Christmas sales. That's right, the seven-in-one all-purpose cooker is down to just $49, a strong saving over its original $99.95 listing. As if you needed any more reasons to grab one of these handy lifesavers in the run up to the holidays.

The Duo 6 Quart is usually one of the higher priced Instant Pots on the market, with an all-round appeal and processing that keeps tabs on both your pressure and temperature, automatically adjusting both to deliver the dishes you desire most. While this is a great $50 saving on a fantastic all-in-one machine, we're also seeing significant savings on other Ultra and Duo Mini models.

It's important to note that each model delivers a slightly different repertoire of programs designed around different dishes, so be sure to check your recipe book before you make your final decision. That said, we're seeing excellent Instant Pot deals across more signature machines like the Duo as well as newer Ultra models.

Today's best Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo60 6 Quart | $99.95 $49 at Walmart

This signature Instant Pot deal is down by over half price at Walmart this week. 14 smart programs work with a range of slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sautéing, yogurt making, and warming functions so you can prepare the food you want easily. This is a base model, so if you don't feel you need all the gadgets other versions afford, this is the best price you'll find today.

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart | $159 $84.99 at Walmart

We're kicking things up a notch with this next Instant Pot deal. For just $84, you can pick up the latest ten-in-one cooker with brand new programs to play with. Ultra Program offers unlimited control over the way your Instant Pot operates, while you can also enjoy new Sterilize, Cake and Egg programs to boot. The larger display offers more information on the progress of your food, and you'll benefit from 16 built-in smart programs in total.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart | $79.99 $59.92 at Walmart

This Instant Pot deal is saving you $20 and does come in slightly more expensive than the Duo 6. That said, if you need all the features of the Duo but you're working with less counter space this may be the deal for you.

