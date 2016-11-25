This gaming chair for under £100 is the most comfortable Black Friday deal around

In the market for a new gaming chair? Then check out this deal on a Nitro Concepts C80 Comfort Series Gaming Chair, which has been reduced to £99.95 on Overclockers UK.

Normally, this gaming chair runs to £145, so you’re getting a healthy discount of 31% and saving the best part of fifty notes.

For the money, you get an ergonomically designed chair decked out in black faux leather with a steel frame that supports a weight of up to 120kg, and chunky casters which are 50mm in diameter and facilitate smooth rolling about your computer room.

Built for comfort

The ‘comfort’ part of the name refers to the thick padding used in the seat and backrest, which should ensure that this is a chair which can keep the occupant comfortable throughout longer gaming sessions.

The armrests also have soft cushioning on them, and you get a ‘safety class 4’ gas lift, and a rocking mechanism which will let you tilt back up to 15 degrees (you can adjust the tilt tension, as well).

We recently looked at another Nitro Concepts offering, the C80 Pure Series, as part of our best gaming chairs roundup, and it uses the same ‘moulded cold foam’ as this chair – and the good news is that we found it comfy.