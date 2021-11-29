After an early Black Friday deal cut $290 off the asking price of the most premium Apple Watch 6 variant, a new Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal has proven what we already thought: this is the product to watch this year.
You can now get $100 off the asking price of the most affordable Watch Series 6 variant, bringing it down to just $300 - that's not the cheapest it's ever been, but the cheapest over Cyber Monday. We're glad we spotted this when researching our Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal live blog!
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Apple Watch 6 deal
Apple Watch 6 | 40mm | GPS:
$399 $299 at Amazon
Save $100 on 2020's top Apple Watch with this deal. We've seen the watch go for $249 before, but that was months before Cyber Monday, so this is the cheapest it's gone in a while.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been pretty abysmal for Apple Watch deals - the majority of price cuts have affected the Series 3, the SE and the Series 7, but the reductions have been pretty poor.
The outlier is the Apple Watch Series 6, which has seen a few good deals that knock $100 or more of different variants of the watch. It's still a super-high price for a smartwatch that may or may not be worth $299, but some people swear by Apple Watches, and if that's you this could be a good deal.
Moreover, at the time of writing the watch still ships in a few days - usually Cyber Monday sales require you to wait about 20 years for shipping, as stock dwindles, so that's something.
More Apple Watch 6 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple Watch 6 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
