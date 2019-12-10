This cheap MacBook Air deal is the best way to grab a luxury laptop on a budget

If you're looking for a MacBook Air deal this week, you'd be hard-pressed to find a model under $1,000. Today's MacBooks all come packaged with anything from 256GB of SSD storage all the way up to 8TB, with the price tags to match. This $699 2017 MacBook Air deal, however, bucks the trend.

This is a MacBook for those who want the experience of a luxury laptop but don't have the need to shell out for a set of specifications they won't use. Plus, if you're looking for a cheap MacBook with a reasonable 128GB of SSD storage, you simply won't find one anywhere else. The 2018 version of the MacBook Air that previously ran at this spec did so at a much higher price point and has since been discontinued. If you're after a low budget MacBook Air for school work or everyday computing, this unused 2017 model is your best bet.

The MacBook Air in question features that 128GB SSD as well as a 1.8 Ghz dual-core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM - a perfectly respectable configuration if you're using your new MacBook for everyday tasks with that Apple flourish.

Today's cheapest MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air (2017) 128GB | $999 $699 at Amazon

If you're looking for a nifty little MacBook Air deal to see you through schoolwork or everyday computing, this is the model for you. Don't be put off by that 2017 release window - this is the last MacBook Air model to offer a 128GB SSD option, making it the most cost-effective way to get your hands on a premium laptop if you don't need swathes of storage.

