This Bose speaker is $70 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has only a few more grains of sand left in the glass, but there are still lots of deals, including one on a best selling Bose speaker.

Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II is $129 right now for a sweet-sounding savings of $70 off the speaker's $199 list price.

You'll have to be a Prime or Prime Student member to get the on sale Bose speaker price, and there's still time to get a free Prime trial before time's up.

Since Amazon Prime Day ends soon, nabbing this Bose SoundLink Mini II deal now so you can jam out during your summer cookouts, pool parties and other extracurriculars without paying top dollar is highly recommended.

Bose SoundLink Mini II deal on Amazon Prime Day

Not only is the Bose SoundLink Mini II the best selling device in Amazon's Cell Phones & Accessories category, we gave it a Recommended rating in our review. In fact, we called it "one of the best sounding wireless speakers on the market."

While it can't pair to multiple devices using Bluetooth at the same time, it will pair with your smartphone, even letting you take calls using voice commands.

It's also built like a tank, and you can feel the quality the second you open the box. And as for the sound: don't let the Bose SoundLink Mini II's size - or name - fool you.

This speaker can go decibel to decibel with the best of them, hitting all the notes with perfect balance.

The current Amazon Prime Day deal is a bargain on this excellent Bose speaker. Just make sure you buy one now before Prime Day is gone for good.