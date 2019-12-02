This Bose SoundSport Cyber Monday deal offers wireless earbuds for under $100

This Bose SoundSport Cyber Monday offer keeps coming back for more. Thanks to today's amazing Cyber Monday deals, you can pick up a set of the wireless earbuds for under $100 at Walmart. They carry that quality Bose sound you'd expect but also throw in some nifty features that usually push them to a price point closer to $150. While they're not truly wireless, these runners' earbuds use a neck strap to keep the buds firmly in place and avoid the frantic rush to find one tiny earpiece before you leave the house.

They also boast impressive sweat resistance, with a certification of IPX4, NFC and a robust wireless stability usually found at a much higher price point. As for the quality of your tunes - if you're a fan of powerful base and the dynamic signature audio Bose has based its name on, you'll be more than happy with this storming set of earbuds.

These are quick, easy, and incredibly powerful earbuds well worth your time if you're in the market for a high-quality set of wireless earbuds for less this Cyber Monday. With prices over the Black Friday weekend falling, this is the lowest you'll find these beauties for a while, so don't put this Bose SoundSport Cyber Monday deal on hold any longer.

Bose SoundSport wireless earbud Cyber Monday deals

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds | $149 $99 at Walmart

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's a Cyber Monday deal to be proud of. Grab these Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds for just $99 at Walmart this week while stocks last.

View Deal

Still looking for more? If you're an iPhone user, you might want to check out our top picks of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals, or check out some noise-cancelling headphones deals. There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals to scan before you checkout, so be sure to head over to our main hub to get in on the action.