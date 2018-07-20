This awesome £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card offer with SIM only deals ends on Sunday

If you've already read about our exclusive Vodafone SIM only deal where you get a hulking Amazon.co.uk Gift Card thrown in, then you only have a few days left to claim it. And if you haven't heard about it, then where on Earth have you been!?

In case you missed it, Vodafone is offering a tasty Amazon.co.uk Gift Card with its big data SIMO deals. These SIM plans were already fantastic value in their own right, but the Amazon.co.uk Gift Card makes them frankly unmissable. The SIM deals on offer, which also offer unlimited texts and calls, are:

- 18GB SIMO for £19 per month with £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

- 20GB SIMO for £24 per month with £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Both are a bargain, but we think that the 20GB deal just about pips it. That's because you'll also be on Vodafone's Red Entertainment plan, which includes a subscription to your choice of NOW TV Entertainment Pass, Spotify Premium and Sky Sports Mobile TV. Add the £100 that you'll be able to spend at Amazon.co.uk and you get some serious bang for your buck.

But, as we say, this promotion won't be around for ever. When the clock hits 11.59pm on Sunday night (July 22), that Amazon.co.uk Gift Card will no longer be available to claim.

Just make sure you use the links above to claim your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. It's a really simple process, made even easier with our full instructions below.

How to claim your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card:

Step one Choose the SIM plan that best suits your streaming, surfing and downloading needs and then go to one of the two links – so here for the 18GB/£19pm/£75 Gift Card plan or here for the 20GB/£24pm/£100 Gift Card deal – and sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Vodafone's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step two Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Vodafone website and straight to the checkout.

Step 3 Complete your purchase and then sit back and wait. Vodafone says you will receive an email 120 days after purchase with the next instructions on how to claim the Gift Card, and then you have three months in which to do so, but it will only be paid to customers who pay at least their first bill. Full terms and conditions can be found when you click through to the deal at the link above.