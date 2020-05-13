This 65-inch 4K QLED TV is $1,000 cheaper at Best Buy for today only

Best Buy's one-day sale is happening now with incredible deals on laptops, headphones, monitors, and most importantly, 4K TVs. Our top pick is the TCL 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $999.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've found for the QLED TV.

The 65-inch TV is part of TCL's 8-series, which means you'll get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and stunning clarity thanks to Quantum Dot technology. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You'll get access to apps like Netflix and Hulu and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV. The enhanced remote also features voice control so you can change the channel, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the QLED TV and an incredible deal for a premium big-screen 4K TV. Best Buy's one-day sale ends today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy 4K TV deal:

TCL 65-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save a whopping $1,000 on the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience and has the Roku experience built in.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.



See more deals with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales 2020.