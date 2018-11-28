This 15% off ebay voucher means it's not too late to bag a cheap PS4 or Nintendo Switch deal - but you'll need to be fast

Just because Black Friday is behind us, doesn't mean you've missed your chance to get a great Nintendo Switch deal or discounted PS4 bundle. Neither of those consoles saw any spectacular Black Friday discounting - you could even say they were pretty poor considering some of the deals we've seen in the past.

So naturally we're super pleased to see some fresh deals today over on ebay via a fantastic 15% off almost everything discount code. You can use this code on 20 different categories at ebay as long as it costs £20 or more - but we've picked out a couple of suggested games console deals.

First up we've got a sub-£200 offer for a new PS4 Slim with FIFA 19. And there's also a fantastic discount on the Special Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu Nintendo Switch console for just under £285 - that's a massive discount too. Or if you just want a Switch on its own, we've got you covered.

The ebay discount code you need to use at checkout is: PRESENTS. There's a minimum spend of £20 and a maximum discount of £50. And it can only be used once per person.

The code expires Thursday 29th November at 23:59. There's not a chance that these console deals will still be in stock by then though! We've highlighted the best PS4 and Switch deals below to use the code on and also linked to the other categories you where you can use the ebay voucher code.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £229.99 £195.49 at ShopTo's ebay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price.

This time last week, this bundle would have cost you £250 and it was generally discounted down to £219 over the Black Friday weekend. So you're really winning today by diving under the £200 barrier.

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu Special Edition | Poke Ball Plus | £334.85 £284.85 at ShopTo's ebay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price.

For us, this is better than the Black Friday deal where a Switch on its own was reduced to £249. The console is back up to £280 everywhere now. And the Pokemon game with the Poke Ball accessory is close to £100 at most stores now- you're getting it for under a fiver with this deal. We're confident this will be the best price on this bundle before Christmas.

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 £255 at Argos' ebay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price. Oh we've just spotted this standalone Switch deal that's well worth a look if you're not bothered about the Pokemon game. This is the lowest price for the console in the UK right now and by some distance too. Don't spend long deciding on this one. It'll be long by the end of the day.



And you might be tempted to check out the remaining Cyber Monday deals that are still going. Want more options, then check out our roundups of the best Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 deals.