These mega cheap Nintendo Switch deals expire today – unless they sell out first

It can be a bit of a nightmare chasing Nintendo Switch deals around Black Friday, as the deals come in thick and fast while the best ones selling out early on. But there's no need to worry if you didn't find one over the weekend or on Cyber Monday, as we've found some super cheap deals on brand new consoles from reputable stores on eBay.

Actually, the prices are even better than we saw at the weekend, but you'll have to be quick as the coupon code that produces the magic prices expires at 23:59 tonight.

The promotional eBay voucher code knocks 15% off a huge range of items, with a minimum spend of £20 and a maximum discount of £50. We've been able to do some proper damage to Nintendo Switch prices on the highlighted deals below. We've included a longer list of other applicable categories you may want to use the voucher on elsewhere around eBay too at the bottom of this page. Not after a Switch? We've found some cracking discounts on PS4 prices and Xbox One bundles too.

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 £237 at Argos' ebay / Curry's eBay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price. Oh we've just spotted this standalone Switch deal that's well worth a look if you're not bothered about the Pokemon game. This is the lowest price for the console in the UK right now and even cheaper than Black Friday. Don't spend too long deciding on this one. It'll be gone by the end of the day.

View Deal

Red Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | £320 £272 at Argos' eBay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price. We've not seen this bundle going for this price for...well ever actually. For less than the price of the solo console's RRP you're getting the limited edition version with two 'Mario Red' Joy-Con controllers along with the excellent Super Mario Odyssey.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro controller | £54.99 £46.74 at Currys' eBay

Use the PRESENTS voucher code to see this price. We're not gonna lie, that's still pretty expensive for a controller, but given most stores are sticking with the £59.99 RRP, this is the best price you're likely to see for quite some time.

View Deal

Nintendo Mini Classic NES | £49.99 £42.49 at Currys' eBay

Use discount code PRESENTS at checkout. While you're here, we thought you might be tempted by this deal if you're a retro Nintendo fan. Relive a whole bunch of classic Nintendo titles on the miniature console that would have cost you over £100 from scalpers on eBay not so long ago.

View Deal

And you might be tempted to check out the remaining Cyber Monday deals that are still going. Want more options, then check out our roundups of the other best Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 deals.