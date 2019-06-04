These Delta credit cards offer big rewards on your next big tech purchase

STOP! Before you make that big money tech purchase (perhaps your eye has been caught by the potentially $45,000 new Mac Pro), it's worth pausing to consider whether grabbing a reward-heavy credit card to buy it with is worth the trouble. Especially since Delta Air Lines have launched a new set of limited-time credit cards that are going big on bonuses.

Delta's so-called SkyMiles cards from American Express are all about racking up the points, placing them among the best credit cards for travel out there right now. The big focus is on air miles, with up to 80,000 available depending on what card you opt for (the Delta Reserve® for Business Credit Card, for example). And if you're a frequent Delta flyer and are collecting up Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), you could qualify for 5,000 of those after meeting minimum spend requirements, too.

Looking for a perk other than just air miles? Some of these Delta American Express cards are also offering pure statement credit on top of the travel rewards. There's up to $100 available, which will be reduced from the amount you owe on your credit card statement (so long as you make a Delta purchase within the first three months).

You can see Delta's full range of new credit cards below, and click on the links to learn more about each one and to apply.

Delta's new American Express credit cards for travel

Delta Reserve® for Business Credit Card

80,000 bonus miles | $450 annual fee Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 5,000 MQMs after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.



Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express

75,000 bonus miles | $450 annual fee Earn 5,000 MQMs and 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.



Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express

80,000 bonus miles | $195 annual fee Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 5,000 MQMs after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.



Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

75,000 bonus miles | $195 annual fee Earn 5,000 MQMs and 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months.



Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express

70,000 bonus miles | $0 introductory annual fee for the first year then $95 Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you make $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Additionally, earn a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months.



Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

60,000 bonus miles | $0 introductory annual fee for the first year then $95 Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $2,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months.



Do I really need a credit card?

Honestly, it entirely depends on your circumstances. If, for example, you've been eyeing up a new laptop or iPhone XS Max for a while now (or maybe preparing for Amazon Prime Day) and know that you can afford to buy it, then a credit card is a great way to get a little something back from your big purchase. Especially if you pay off your balance immediately.

But if you're trying to buy something that's actually beyond your budget and the only way you can afford it is by using a credit card, it's probably a bad idea. The only thing that's really good for is getting you saddled with debt that you can't clear and potentially harsh interest rates to make things even worse.

