The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could look like this

The Samsung Galaxy Note of the future may be thinner than you’ve ever imagined after a new patent filed by Samsung shows an idea for an upcoming Galaxy Note device.

Patently Mobile posted the image of the phone, which shows the Galaxy Note idea from the front and behind. It looks like the lovechild of the Amazon Kindle Oasis and the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

Samsung’s iconic edge display features on the right hand side of the phone, but there’s no sign of the screen curving to the left - which seems a little odd considering the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus both have dual-curved edges.

A whole new design

Perhaps the most interesting element though is how it may sit in your hand in a similar way to the Kindle Oasis.

Most of the device is super-thin and considering the problems Samsung had with the Galaxy Note 7 battery it'll be surprising if the company pushes for this form factor anytime soon.

We expect to see the company announce the Galaxy Note 8 later this year, but it's unlikely this will be the design of that phone considering the Note 7 problems.

We expect the Galaxy Note 8 to come with a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but with a slightly larger display and an S-Pen stylus built-in too.