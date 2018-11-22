The Google Home Hub is now just £99 for Black Friday

With more and more tech companies releasing smart displays, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you - but if you're looking for something that won't break the bank this Black Friday, the Google Home Hub may be the perfect choice.

That's because you can now buy the Google Home Hub for just £99 - that's £40 off the original retail price of £139 - at a number of retailers, including AO.com, Argos, John Lewis, and more.

When we reviewed the Google Home Hub we were impressed with its simple user interface, integration with Google Photos, and the fact it was cheaper than its main rival, the Amazon Echo Show - and at just £99 we like it even more.