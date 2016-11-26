The best toy and LEGO deals on Black Friday 2016

If you're looking for hot deals on toys and LEGO for Black Friday this year, you've come to the right place! We're rounding up all the best prices on the best toys in the lead up to Black Friday and throughout the weekend.

Toys are always a great thing to buy in Black Friday week - there are usually good profit margins on these products which means they are ripe for discounting at this time of year.

On this page you'll find a list of the best toys and LEGO deals separated out by your favourite categories. Have a browse and we'll update the page throughout the week and into the Black Friday weekend!

If you see any great deals on toys that we haven't listed, leave us a note in the comments below and we'll investigate.

Drone deals

Revell Mini Quadcopter: get the tiny Revell Mini Quadcopter - Nano Quad, now down to £21.83 at Amazon.co.uk.

Parrot: its manufacturer calls it a racing drone, but we'd be more inclined to call the Parrot MiniDrones Jumping Racing EVO Drone a radio-controlled car. Nevertheless, it's great fun, and is available at IWOOT in colourways: Tuk Tuk, Max, and Jett. All cost £69.99 - a saving of £60.

Parrot: robust and impact-resistant, the Parrot MiniDrones Airborne Cargo Quadcopter EVO Drone is ideal for first-time flyers. It's reduced from £99.99 to £49.99 at IWOOT, and comes in two colour schemes: Travis and Mars.

Parrot: the Parrot MiniDrones Airborne Cargo Quadcopter Night EVO Drone features bright LEDs for nighttime navigation. It comes in three colourways: SWAT, Maclane, and Blaze - all for £49.99 at IWOOT (reduced from £99.99).

ProFlight micro drone: snap up the ProFlight Swift Micro Drone - a bargain at just £12.97 at Drones Direct.

ProFlight camera drone: get the ProFlight Seeker 2MP HD Camera Drone - a great drone that's easy to control and ideal for young pilots. Now just £37.97 at Drones Direct.

ProFlight camera drone: fly, swoop and hover with the ProFlight Pulse 2MP FPV Altitude Hold Camera Drone, which feeds video and photos directly to your smartphone. It's down to £44.97 at Drones Direct.

ProFlight camera drone: for more confident pilots, the ProFlight UFO 2MP Altitude Hold Live View FPV Camera Drone with altitude hold technology is £59.97 at Drones Direct - a saving of 40%.

ProFlight camera drone: the ProFlight Echo - Collision Avoidance & Altitude Hold 2MP FPV Camera Drone gives stable footage and is terrific fun to fly. It's now £74.97 at Drones Direct - a saving of £50.02!

LEGO deals

20% off selected LEGO sets for Brick Friday at the official LEGO Shop

20% off LEGO Minecraft at Smyths

Get a free £20 token when you spend £75 on LEGO toys at Toys R Us

LEGO Star Wars: Get Obi-Wan's Jedi Interceptor for half price at Argos - down to £9.99.

LEGO Disney: don’t let the LEGO Disney Princess Elsa Sparkling Ice Castle go – it’s down to £17.49 at Argos until supplies mel t.

LEGO Friends: grab the LEGO Friends Adventure Camp Tree House Playset - now half price at £29.99 at Argos .

LEGO Elves: there’s no need to dig for diamonds when you can get the LEGO Elves Precious Crystal Mine Playset - half price for £12.49 at Argos .

LEGO City: the LEGO City Spaceport is down to £34.99 at Argos .

LEGO Juniors: packed with fun, the LEGO Juniors Fire Suitcase is on sale for just £9.99 at Argos - a saving of over £8.

LEGO Star Wars: snap up the LEGO Star Wars Droid Escape Pod for £9.99 at Argos before it gets away !

LEGO Star Wars: make like an angry Wampa and grab the LEGO Star Wars Hoth Attack Playset for £9.99 at Argos . That's half price.

LEGO Super Heroes: get LEGO Super Heroes Captain America Movie 1, half price for £9.99 at Argos.

LEGO Star Wars: snap up the Star Wars The Force Awakens Battle Action Millennium Falcon - now down to £45 at Amazon - a saving of £74.99.

LEGO Classic: go back to basics with the LEGO Classic Extra Large Creative Brick Box - now 25% off at £34.99 at Toys R Us.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: help Captain America escape the evil Hydra with the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Iron Skull Sub Attack playset - now half price at £14.99 from Smyths.

Star Wars toy deals

Star Wars: the Disney Star Wars AT-AT U Command Figure is brilliant for fans of all ages. Get it for £79.99 at Argos. Just watch out for Ewoks.

Star Wars: grab the Star Wars The Force Awakens Black Series Escape From Destiny action figure set from Argos for just £8.99 - down from £34.99.

Star Wars: the Star Wars: The Force Awakes interactive Kylo Ren is down to £24.99 from £119.99 at Argos.

Star Wars: the deal is strong with this one! Get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Interactive Darth Vader for just £24.99 at Argos - reduced from £119.99!

Star Wars: get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens 12 inch Walker/Speeder from Argos for £9.99 - down from £26.99.

Star Wars: snap up the Star Wars Hero Mashers Multipack for £27.49 - less than half price - at Argos.

Star Wars: it's a Star Wars drone - what more could you want? Grab the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon RC Quad from Argos for £49.99. Less than half price!

Star Wars: get the Chewbacca Roar and Rage Gift in a Box for £29.99 at Argos. It's half price while stocks last.

Star Wars: get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Micro Machines Millennium Falcon for half price - just £9.99 at Argos.

Star Wars: grab the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Landspeeder/Snowspeeder from Argos for £14.99 - half price.

Star Wars: pick up the Star Wars New Hope 20in twin pack, comprising Darth Vader and an Imperial Stormtrooper, for half price - just £20 at Tesco Direct.

Star Wars: get a remote control Star Wars BB-8 Droid with a saving of £17 - it's now £42.99 at Argos

Star Wars: the more advanced Sphero BB-8 App-connected Droid is down to £89.99 at John Lewis - a saving of £30.

Star Wars: grab the kids' Stormtrooper costume for £16 at the Disney Store - reduced from £35.95.

Star Wars: get the kids' Kylo Ren costume for £16 from the Disney Store reduced from £35.95.

Star Wars: get the Star Wars The Force Awakens 78cm Stormtrooper Figure for half price - £20 at Tesco Direct . The ideal gift for any fangirl or fanboy.

Nerf deals

Free Nerf 75 Dart Pack: get 75 free darts when you spend £44.99 on selected Nerf toys at Toys R Us.

Nerf N-Strike: get more bang for your buck with the Nerf N-Strike Elite Hyperfire Value Pack, which includes an additional 25-dart drum and 25 additional Elite darts. It's reduced to £29.99 at Smyths - down from £53.99.

Nerf N-Strike: the awesome Nerf N-Strike Elite Hail-Fire Blaster is half price at Toys R Us for £29.99.

Nerf N-Strike: grab the Nerf N-Strike Mega Centurion Blaster from Toys R Us - half price at £32.99.

Nerf Modulus: get the Nerf Modulus Tri Strike Blaster with a 33% saving - now £39.99 at Argos

Nerf Doomlands: pick up the Nerf Doomlands Vagabond Blaster which is now 33% the original price - it's down to £14.24 at Amazon.co.uk

Nerf Rival: buy the Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 blaster gun for half price - it's down to £29.99 at Argos

Trampoline and bouncy castle deals

Trampoline: get the Chad Valley 6ft trampoline - ideal for little ones - for just £69.99 at Argos

Trampoline: looking for something for bigger kids? How about the Jumpking 7x10ft oval combo trampoline - save 50% and get it for £124.50 at Tesco Direct

Trampoline: get the very trampoline as seen in the John Lewis Christmas advert! Not cheap but it is awesome - it's £229.99 at John Lewis (of course)

Bouncy castle: make a tremendous saving on this garden bouncy castle - it's half price at £65

Play kitchen deals

KidKraft: get the adorable KidKraft Vintage Kitchen in pink for £114.99 at Amazon.co.uk - down from £211.48!

Retro Diner: more than one little chef in the house? Get the Retro Diner Kitchen from the Early Learning Centre for £75 (down from £150). There's room for two kids to play for hours!

EverEarth: pick up this rather fancy kitchen for the little'uns - it's the EverEarth children's wooden brick oven set and it's down to £69.99 at Amazon.co.uk - a saving of £55.01.

Peppa Pig: get this play kitchen, based on Peppa's own home kitchen! It even comes with some cool accessories and a 50% saving - it's down to £49.99 at Argos

Little Tikes: grab the Little Tikes Gourmet Prep 'n' Serve kitchen - it's 50% off and going for £74.99 at Toys R Us

Disney Princess: the Disney Princess Royal Kingdom Kitchen and Cafe is pretty in pink, and is half price for £49.99 at Argos.

Bike and scooter deals

Bike: get the Huffy 18-inch bike for boys five years and up - it's half price and going for £69.99 at Argos

Bike: get the Avigo 20-inch girls BMX spin bike with a 65% saving - it's £69.99 at Toys R Us

Bike: get the Ultimate Spider-Man bike - need we say more?! - with a 50% saving, it's down to £49.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Scooter: it's a Star Wars Stormtrooper electric scooter. That means you're obligated to buy it immediately - save 51% and get it for £97.49 at Argos

Baby toy deals

Activity mat and table: get little minds active with the Baby Einstein 2-in-1 Laugh & Lights Saucer, reduced by £65 at Argos - now £69.99.

Night light: get the Summer Infant Slumber Buddy Frog - a bedtime companion that helps babies nod off with gentle lights and music - for £9.99 at Toys R Us. That's better than half price!

Activity table: little ones will be kept happy for hours with the Fisher-Price Spacesave Jumperoo, available for £49.99 at Argos - down from £84.99.

Activity table: the Chad Valley Baby Activity Saucer stimulates little minds with lights and sounds. It's reduced to £44.99 at Argos - less than half price!

Pre-school toy deals

Cozy Coupe: get £20 off the the classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe ride-in car - now £34.93 at Amazon.co.uk.

Airport set: grab the Fisher-Price Little People Spinnin' Sounds Airport for £19.99 at Argos. That's less than half price!

Toy animal set: get the VTech Toot-Toot Animals Pet Hotel Playset half price for £24.99 at Argos.

Wooden train set: pick up the fantastic 100-piece Adventure Train Set for £26 from the Early Learning Centre - less than half price.

Toy animal set: the Happyland Zoo is a great toy to spark little ones' imaginations, and it's half price at £35 from the Early Learning Centre.

Toy garage: save £36 on the Big City Wooden Garage - down to £24 at the Early Learning Centre.

Playmobil: get this 123 Police and Ambulance play set for less than half price - now £13.99 at Argos .

Peppa Pig: get the Peppa Pig Lighthouse Mega Set for £13.99 until stock runs out at Argos .

General toy deals

Get 20% off selected products at the Disney Store

Get up to 60% off everything in the Early Learning Centre sale

Carrera Go: race away with the Carrera 9m Hot Lap Set for less than half price at Argos - just £34.99.

WowWee Coji Bot: get WowWee Coji Bot - The Coding Robot for £34.99 at Argos. That's £25 off.

Scalextric: speed off with the Scalextric ARC ONE Mercedes Petronas VS McLaren F1 Set - down to £99.99 at Argos.

Teksta: get the amazing Teksta Voice Recognition Robot Puppy for just £39.99 at Argos while stocks last.

Real FX: pick up the Real FX Slotless Racing Set for less than half price at Argos - just £29.16. It features a customisable track, and uses AI to keep the cars on course.

Playmobil: set sail with the Playmobil Remote Control Pirate Ship - half price for £35 at John Lewis.

Roboraptor: the terrifying Roboraptor is half price at £39.99 at Argos.

Zoomer Chomplingz: pick up the Zoomer Chomplingz Brute for less than half price - just £15.99 at Argos.

Robosapien: get the awesome Robosapien Chrome Robot for £39.99 at Argos - a saving of £30.

RC robot: the remote-controlled Spy Net Ultra Tough Video Recon Bot is less than half price - down to £19.99 at Argos.

Minecraft: grab the Minecraft Saddle Pack for less than half price - just £11.99 at Argos.

Marvel Super Hero Mashers: save £25 on a five-pack of Marvel Super Hero Mashers - down to £29.99 at Argos.

Trunki Ride-on Suitcases: get up to 30% off Trunki Ride-on Suitcases at Amazon.co.uk.

Zoomer Chimp: go bananas with this "lifelike" smart chimp who knows over 100 tricks and makes over 200 sounds and voice commands - now down to £69.99 at Smyths.

Glow art board: grab the Cra-z-art Glow Board Set for £19.99 at Argos. That's less than half price.

250-piece art set: snap up the 250-piece Chad Valley art set for £6.49 at Argos. It's packed with pencils, markers, paper, paints, pastels and chalk.

Crayola pen set: get the Crayola Supertips Colourwave set - a huge collection of high-quality felt-tipped pens and coloured paper for just £7.49 from Argos .

Games table: the four-in-one games table is great whether you enjoy table football, pool, table tennis, air hockey or all four. It's half price at £59.99 at Argos .

Frozen: don't let it go! The Disney Frozen Ice Magic Elsa Doll is less than half price at £11.49 at Argos .

Frozen: the book of the film is on sale for a frankly ridiculous 9p at Argos.

Scooby Doo: zoinks, Scoob! Get the Scooby Doo Mystery of the Frighthouse Playset for £22.99 at Argos - less than half price.

Minions: get the Tumbling Stuart toy for half the price of anywhere else - now £9.99 at Argos

Minions: get the Despicable Me Minions Build-A-Minion set for £14.99 at Argos

REV: pre-order a pair of REV (Robotic Enhanced Vehicle) cars for £39.99 at Smyths. They can be controlled from an Android phone or iPhone.

Sylvanian Families: Get the Sylvanian Families Treehouse and Log Cabin Gift Set for £89.99 at Smyths - down from £159.99