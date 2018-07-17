The best mobile phone deals on Amazon Prime Day 2018

The Amazon Prime Day deals are with us until 11.59pm today, July 17, and there are a number of great mobile phone deals to be had before the timer runs out.

We've rounded up our favourite discounts below, on handsets we'd genuinely recommend at these eye-catching prices.

So, if you're in the market for a new phone it's time to take advantage of these top Prime Day deals.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

The deals below are ordered from priciest to cheapest, so if the first few are out of your budget, keep on scrolling! Prices go as low as £115, and if you need a new SIM card to put in your new phone then we have news of an exclusive SIM only deal available as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | was £507.97 now £439.99 at Amazon

It may be over a year old, but the Galaxy S8 is still a top notch flagship phone and this deal not only gives you a fantastic price on the handset, it also chucks in a 64GB microSD card.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | was £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

Honor View 10 | was £418.18 now £339.99 at Amazon

Save yourself a whopping £80 on the excellent Honor View 10 - a flagship smartphone without a flagship price tag. There's a 5.99-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras and a whole lot of power under the hood.View Deal

Huawei P20 Lite | was £299.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P20 Lite takes cues from the flagship P20 and offers it up at a more affordable price point, which has just got even more affordable thanks to this top Amazon Prime Day deal saving you almost £90.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 | was £239 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

Sony Xperia XA2 | was £299 now £199 at Amazon

A mid-range handset for a budget smartphone price tag? Amazon Prime Day is spoiling us with £100 off the XA2, which packs in a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 23MP rear camera.View Deal

Huawei P Smart | was £199 now £143.99 at Amazon

The P Smart is a smart choice if you're after an affordable handset with a big 18:9 display, and with a saving of 28% to be had it's a great cheap phone offering.View Deal

Wileyfox Swift 2 X | was £219.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a budget smartphone this is a stonking offer, saving you a tidy £70 as you grab this stylish handset which boasts a 5.2-inch full HD display, fingerprint scanner and 16MP rear camera.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 Play | was £159.99 now £135.99 at Amazon

A budget smartphone with good looks and the popular 18:9 screen aspect ratio for better gaming and video experiences, the G6 Play is a great entry-level handset for those looking for a bargain.View Deal

Honor 7C | was £169.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget this is a cracking deal, getting you a brand new Honor 7C, which packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with a tidy £45 off the asking price.View Deal

Our exclusive SIM only deal from Vodafone

Vodafone's bargain big data SIM only deals just got even better We've teamed up with Vodafone to give TechRadar readers exclusive access to a beefy Amazon gift card when you grab one of its already-fantastic SIMO deals. You can choose from one of the two following offers: - 18GB SIMO for £19 per month with £75 Amazon voucher - 20GB SIMO for £24 per month with £100 Amazon voucher