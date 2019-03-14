The best SIM only deal out there just got even better thanks to more cashback

Vodafone's 100GB data SIM only deal seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. It started off simply as a brilliant offer straight from Vodafone itself - big data for just £20.

Then Mobiles.co.uk jumped in offering cashback on top, making the deal irresistibly cheap. And now the same retailer has sweetened the deal even more, adding an extra tenner cashback on this already awesome deal.

If you're not quite sure on the 100GB Voda SIMO story so far, let us catch you up. Mobiles.co.uk came along and offered not one, but two cashback offers on this big data SIM only deal. Letting you choose between a £84 cashback by redemption offer or a slightly less hassle £50 auto-cashback option, Mobiles.co.uk put the choice in your hands.

Now, this deal has got even better as you can apply the code TECH10 at the checkout to earn yourself an additional £10 cashback - as if the original cashback offers weren't enough!

We've included details of the two tariffs below so you can choose which style of cashback works for you. Or if you want to see what else is available, take a look at our SIM only deals page - just don't expect to find anything better than this.

Vodafone SIM only deal - option 1 with £94 cashback

12-month SIMO on Vodafone from Mobiles.co.uk | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £84 cashback by redemption + £10 cashback | Effectively £13 per month

Now we know cashback by redemption can be off-putting, but when it saves you this much money we think it's worthwhile. If you take into account the £84 cashback you end up paying an effective price of £13 a month. The one downside is that you have to claim it back in five instalments over the one-year term by logging on to the retailer's website and uploading copies of your bills. Topping it off, by using the code TECH10 you will now receive an additional £10 cashback - it really doesn't get better than this.

Vodafone SIM only deal - option 2 with £60 cashback

12-month SIMO on Vodafone from Mobiles.co.uk | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £50 cashback + £10 | Effectively £15.83 per month

The cashback might be less here than above, and the effective monthly price isn't quite as attractive but we feel like this might actually be the better option. If you don't want to go through the effort of cashback by redemption and just want your cashback straight away, this is the option to go for. After using the code TECH10 you end up getting a pretty substantial £60 cashback.

