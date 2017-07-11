The best Currys 'One Day Deals' on Prime Day 2017

Why should Amazon have all the fun?! One of the things we like most about Prime Day is that other retailers get in on the act and slash their prices on some truly terrific tech deals.

Currys/PC World is no exception. Its One Day Deals sale is offering some rock-bottom prices on a range of products, including TVs, cameras, laptops, smart home hubs, soundbars and...well, the list goes on.

We've picked out our top 10 favourite One Day Deals. Or you can just head straight to the Currys website and scroll through them yourself. Be warned though - there are 265 deals to choose from!

Top 10 Currys/PC World One Day Deals

Google Home: down to £99 from £129

Well this one was never going to turn up on Amazon! It's Google's answer to Alexa. Grab the cut-price hand-free smart speaker today, and you'll get three months of free Google Play Music, too.

Google Chromecast down to £19 from £30

Turn your boring old standard TV into an all singing and dancing Smart TV for less than £20. The Chromecast is one of our very favourite TV internet devices. Buy this quick and then move to the next challenge: saying 'streaming dongle' without giggling...

Google Pixel down to £469.99 from £499.99

The Google Pixel was only released last autumn, but we're already seeing brilliant deals. A massive £130 saving off the upfront cost on a handset we rated 4.5/5 in our Pixel phone review. Splendid news!

JVC LT-49C862 49-inch 4K TV: down to £369 from £429

This is a massive 4K TV for a teeny-tiny price. Now is a great time to finally succumb to the lure of Ultra HD, with more and more content becoming available. And it's all yours to watch on that huge screen.

HP Pavilion x360 15.6-inch laptop: down to £499.97 from £649.99

Is your laptop running a little slow these days? Then try this large, versatile 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid from HP. It's got an all-new 7th-generation processor and a spacious 1TB hard drive.

Fuji FinePix S9800 bridge camera: down to £152.10 from £279

This bridge camera from Fuji was already reduced by Currys, but today there's an extra 10% off again. That means it's almost half the usual price. Enter PHOTO10 at the checkout for the extra discount.

Playstation 4 VR: down to £324.99 from £349.99

If you want VR and you want it NOW, then this is a cracking price from Currys. Amazon has it for a fiver cheaper, but Currys' click and collect is the way to go if you want to exchange reality for VR today...

Apple Watch Series 1: down to £199 from £299

This is a very nice price on the original Apple smartwatch. As well as giving you easy access to your apps, messages and emails, it also doubles up as fitness tracker that measures your heart rate and health activity.

HP Chromebook 11: down to £149.99 from £219.99

Despite being released four years ago, HP's Chromebook 11 remains one of the best cheap laptops on the market. It's fast, lightweight, delightful to use and, at this price, is an absolute steal!

Dyson V8 Total Clean vac: down to £449.99 from £549.99

Vacuum cleaners aren't the sexiest thing you can buy this Prime Day...is what we would be saying if it wasn't for Dyson! This cordless, lightweight, shimmering sucking machine will be one of the sexiest appliances in your household.