The best Nintendo Switch prices, bundles and sales in Australia (March 2018)

UPDATE: While there's little in the way of Switch bundles at the moment (still!) you can score a slightly cheaper console from JB Hi-Fi and get a discount on certain games while you do. Scroll down for more info.

The latest console from Nintendo hasn't wavered too much in price since launch (check out our Nintendo Switch review to see why) but you can be sure that we've found the best possible price on any consoles bundles or standalone units on this page. We've also rounded up the best prices for extra Pro controllers, Joy-Con controllers, and even some cheap memory cards.

If a retailer does offer a sneaky discount, you'll be able to see it below thanks to our automatically-updating price comparison charts. As more outlets start offering Nintendo Switch bundles with extra games and controllers, we'll give the best ones a shout in this article too.

The latest Nintendo Switch deals:

Check out our live Nintendo Switch price comparison below for the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch prices

The best Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Bundles are always an excellent way to save money on games, controllers or extra hardware if you were planning on grabbing them anyway, and can sometimes even be cheaper than getting a console by itself. At the moment, these are thin on the ground given the Switch's recent release, but we've scanned the web in search for the best deals and have listed them below

Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids ($488): If you're after the console itself, JB Hi-Fi currently has the best price going, although it's only $20 off the regular $469. But if you're also chasing Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle or Sonic Forces, you can grab either (or both) of these titles for only $39 each if you add them to your checkout along with the discounted console. It's available with Neon Joy-Cons or Grey Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch Q&A

If you need to know more before you drop your dosh on the latest from Nintendo, here are some answers to your burning questions.

What are the Joy-Con controllers?

When you're buying a 'Joy-Con' controller , you'll actually be getting a pair of controllers that you can attach to the sides of the Nintendo Switch when not in use or when playing in tablet form away from the TV.

If your Switch is docked, you can remove the Joy-Con and play with one in each hand. The left hand gets a controller with an analogue stick and d-pad, the right hand handles the one with a second analogue and the usual A, B, X and Y face buttons.

What's the Joy-Con Grip controller?

The Joy-Con Grip comes as an additional accessory that is used to join the two Joy-Con controllers in order to form something a little more solid for you to hold. It features extended handles and a plastic block in order to make the otherwise quite small and lightweight Joy-Con feel more akin to a standard controller. Thankfully, Nintendo is providing one in the box with the Switch, so you won't have to buy one separately.

Is there a Nintendo Switch Pro controller?

Yes there is, although it doesn't come with the console. Fortunately, you don't actually need this controller to play anything as it functions more as a premium option for those that feel more comfortable with a single, solid unit in their hands. Prices aren't cheap though, averaging around $99, although you can occasionally nab them for $89 or even $79. There's currently no sign of a Nintendo Switch Premium Edition console with a Pro controller included, but that could change over time.

Do I need to buy extra controllers for multiplayer on Nintendo Switch?

Maybe not! Given that the Joy-Con controller can be split in two, you can use each as a rudimentary controller when turned on its side due to each having an analogue stick and some form of face buttons. So far we've seen 2K's NBA series, Snipper Clips and Mario Kart being used this way for local multiplayer in both docked and tablet modes.

However, if you want to play four-player games, then you're going to need to invest in an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers or, if you're really committed, a whole set of Pro controllers. You can buy the Joy-Cons as a pair which will save you a bit of dosh if that's your intention anyway, but if your friends own a Switch just get them to bring around theirs!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild deals

The latest in the Legend of Zelda saga, The Breath of the Wild, has been raved about since launch, and remains the single largest reason to purchase a Switch. Typically, Zelda games don't drop in price in a hurry and, given how much the console is riding on this title's success, we can't see it dropping any time soon. You may be able to find it in a bundle, but otherwise take a look below at the best deals we've found on offer.

Nintendo Switch Micro SD memory card deals

The Switch comes stock with only 32GB of internal storage, so you'll be wanting to pick up a cheap memory card or two if you're planning to make any digital purchases or just need room for the inevitable game-fixing patches. Don't fret though, they're actually surprisingly cheap, with even 64GB ones coming in at under $50.

Be on the look out for Micro SD cards which are also known as, depending on their size, MicroSDHC (up to 32GB) or MicroSDXC (up to a huge 2TB soon). Nintendo have their own branded cards but you'll be paying a slight premium for the labelling privelege. So for now, we'd take a look at this range of cheap MicroSDXC Nintendo Switch-friendly cards.