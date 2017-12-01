The best iPhone 7 plans and prices in Australia compared

This page is for the best iPhone 7 plans available this month in Australia, but if you're after the UK page, here's the best iPhone 7 deals in the UK. Whether you're looking for huge data, the best budget option, or simply the best overall value, we're here to help you choose your plan.

iPhone 7 prices have been dropping since the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X , so now is a decent time to buy the previous model, especially considering how little has changed with the latest iteration. On this page we're sussing out the best value plans that will net you the older Apple handset and we'll help you pick which one is right for you.

If you're just looking for a handset, you can compare prices for the iPhone 7 32GB, iPhone 7 128GB or the iPhone 7 256GB over at our sister site Getprice.

The best iPhone 7 plans

At the top of our guide, we've gathered three of the best plans across all networks, all of which are chosen purely on their respective values (as we don't manipulate the results for commercial gain). Below that you'll find the top plans from three major carriers; Telstra, Optus and Virgin.

Best overall value – iPhone 128GB | 14GB data | 300 minutes international talk | $90 pm This deal from Optus is the best all-rounder going at the moment, with an impressive 14GB of data for a limited time, and 300 minutes of international calls included per month. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic and data used via qualified music and mobile TV streaming services won't count towards your massive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160

Best budget option – iPhone 32GB | 2GB data | $50 international calls and texts | $64 pm Virgin Mobile has always been the leader when it comes to budget plans, and this is no exception. For only $64 dollary-doos a month, you'll net yourself 2GB of data that rolls over with each month as well as $50 worth of international calls and texts. You can also stream music on Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio without it counting towards your 2GB cap, which will help make it stretch much further. Total cost over 24 months is $1,536

Best big data – iPhone 128GB | 100GB | Unlimited international minutes The larger 256GB model iPhone is out of stock with Optus and Telstra – the two carriers offering decent big data contracts – so if you definitely want the iPhone 7 and massive data you'll have to make do with 128GB. This is still an excellent plan from Optus nonetheless, you'll have a ridiculous 100GB to use in Oz as well as 1.5GB of roaming data when abroad. You'll also get unlimited international calls and roaming talk and text, not to mention the suite of Optus value extras. Total cost over 24 months is $2,880

Best iPhone 7 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 32GB | 20GB |Unlimited international talk and text | $105 pm Telstra is currently out of stock of all but the smallest capacity iPhone 7 handset, so they might not be the ones to go with if you're after this model. But if you do, this is the best deal going as it's the cheapest that will get you both unlimited international calls and texts, as well as a free 12-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520

Best Virgin Mobile plan – iPhone 256GB | 16GB data | $300 international calls and texts | $99 pm For a smidge under $100 a month, you can get a primo plan on Virgin Mobile and score yourself the iPhone 256GB model in the process – the handset that isn't available at either Optus or Telstra. You'll get a neat 16GB of data to use and, thanks to data rollover and streaming inclusions, this will go a long way. Total cost over 24 months is $2,376

