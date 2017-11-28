The best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2017

Black Friday is over, with the official curtain coming down on a rollercoaster of an annual sales event.
With consoles and televisions at the forefront of the offers this time around, we hope you managed to track down a bargain or at least got a start on your Christmas shopping.
But, if you missed out on a deal or simply did not track down the perfect gift, don’t worry - the best thing about sales events is that they come round regularly.
And, if you’re lucky a few of the deals below may stay active for a few hours or even days, so we’ll let them ride for a while. Happy hunting
Argos Cyber Monday TV & Entertainment deals
Argos Cyber Monday Mobiles & Computing deals
Argos Cyber Monday Home Appliances deals
Argos Cyber Monday Toys deals
Argos Cyber Monday Gifts deals
- Argos Cyber Monday Gifts deals
See all Argos Cyber Monday deals
If you want to browse yourself go ahead! New deals are going up daily, so check back each morning to see something you like. See the deals
Argos Cyber Monday Tech Event
As you'd expect, Argos is going big with tech deals with tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones and loads more all in the sales. The prices won't last forever though so be decisive when you spot something you want.
Argos Cyber Monday Home Appliances
Argos has loads of deals on washing machines, toasters, coffee makers, kettles, vacuum cleaners, electric toothbrushes and pretty much everything in between. See all the Home deals here
Argos Cyber Monday Toy Sale
Argos is one of the go-to places for competitive prices on the most popular toys and you can always get good deals there this time of year. For Cyber Monday it's running up to 50% off. We see plenty of toys here which are cheaper than elsewhere
Argos Cyber Monday TV deals
HOT! Samsung 55MU6220 55-inch Curved 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR - now £579
Wow! What a deal this is if you're in the market for a stunning 4K TV. This beautiful, curved Samsung gives you 55 inches of 4K UHD screen with HDR support for the sweet price of £579.
Samsung MU6120 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
Great picture quality is the big talking point on the 4K Samsung MU6120 Smart TV, and you can save between £70 and £350 right now!
40-inch: £379 | 50-inch: £499 | 55-inch: £579
LG UJ635V Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
A trio of 4K TVs with HDR and smart capabilities at the lowest prices they've ever been. With a great feature set, these 2017 models offer top value for money.
43-inch: £349 | 49-inch: £419 | 55-inch: £539
Hisense N5300 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
Here's a trio of great Cyber Monday TV deals, with these Hisense sets offering you eye-popping 4K and built-in Freeview Play.
43-inch: £329 | 55-inch: £479
Alba 28-inch Freeview HD + DVD Combi TV - now £149.99 (was £169.99)
A great option for a second screen here. This TV would look great in a kitchen, home office or bedroom and the built-in DVD player saves a lot of space. This is £32 cheaper than Amazon.
Hitachi 43-inch HD TV DVD Combi - now £289.99 (was £329.99)
TV's with built-in DVD players are awesome as second screens - perhaps for a kitchen or bedroom. Or hell, it would be great in a living room too. Argos has this one for about £50 less than the Amazon price so it's a great deal.
See all Argos Cyber Monday TV deals
Argos is discounting a whole range of TVs for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section but you can browse all of the TV deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Computing deals
Acer 15.6-inch i3 4GB 1TB laptop - down to £289.99 (was £399.99)
A huge saving of £110 to be had on this Acer laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel i3 dual core processor, 4GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £289.99.
Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch i5 8GB 1TB laptop - down to £389.99 (was £549.99)
A massive saving of £160 to be had on this Acer Aspire 3 laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel i5 dual core processor, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £389.99.
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch i7 8GB 1TB laptop - down to £499.99 (was £649.99)
A big saving of £100 to be had on this Acer Aspire 5 laptop with a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel i7 dual core processor, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £499.99.
Medion P6677 15.6-inch i5 4GB 1TB 940MX Laptop - now £499
This budget laptop has had a £95 price cut, coming in at just £499. There's an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive, 940MX graphics card and a nice 15.6-inch screen.
PRICE DROP! Lenovo cheap laptop - just £129.99 (was £199.99)
If you're after a compact, cheap laptop for surfing the web, listening to music, watching YouTube etc, this is a good option. Plus, it's dropped by a further £80, and it's now just £129.99 -
that's cheaper than Amazon and about as cheap as laptops get.
Acer Aspire ES 15-inch laptop - now £219.99 (was £299.99)
This Acer laptop costs £290 at Amazon at the moment so the Argos price of £219.99 is fantastic. Not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do a job!
Acer Swift 13-inch laptop - now £297.99
We love the Acer Swft laptops - they offer decent performance and outstanding value for money. This model is currently £50 more expensive at Amazon so the Argos price is amazing!
Available in: Silver and Gold
Lenovo Legion i3 desktop gaming PC - now £648.99 (was £749.99)
You can get yourself £101 off this sleek-looking desktop right now at Argos, with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of hard disk space included. Go straight to the deal.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Computing deals
Argos is discounting a whole range of laptops for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section but you can browse all of the computing deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Gaming deals
Sega Mega Drive With 81 Games | £34.99
More a Sonic fan than a Mario one? Forget the hubbub around the SNES Classic Mini and pick up this 16-bit classic with 81 games built in. Note it doesn't feature HDMI though (which, arguably, makes it an even more faithful recreation! It's reduced by £25.
Xbox One S 500GB Bundle deals - now £169.99 (was £199.99)
From 9pm, Nov 23: Get the slimline Xbox One S with 500GB of storage and Rocket League Blast-Off for £30 off the list price. This one won't last forever.
Official Xbox One Wireless Controller - now £39.99 (was £49.99)
Get a brand new Xbox One controller and save yourself 20% off the list price in the process. Plus, there are 5 different colours.
Available in: Black | Red | Blue | White |
Winter Forces
PS4 Slim 500GB with FIFA 18, GT Sport Bundle & Playlink game for just £199.99
Lay your hands on a brand new PS4 Slim 500GB Black with three games for FREE. You get the console, FIFA 18, Gran Turismo Sport and a choice of 1 of 3 Playlink games for just £199.99.
Sony PS4 Official DualShock 4 Controller V2 - now £37.99 (was £44.99)
Get the latest version of Sony's PS4 controller with the added bonus of £7 off and a choice of seven different colours.
Available in: Black | Red | Blue |
White | Silver | Gold | Camo
Nintendo Switch case - now £7.50 (was £14.99)
Get a carry case to transport the Nintendo Switch or just to keep it safe while it's not being used. This was £15 when it first went on sale but it's going for £7.50 at Argos for Cyber Monday.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con charging dock - £19.99 (was £29.99)
Buying a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday for yourself or someone else? Get a charging dock at the same time - it's only £20 to keep your controllers powered up for when you need them at Argos.
Nintendo Switch Elite Players backpack - £19.99 (was £39.99)
Just £20 for a Nintendo Switch backpack? This is a great deal from Argos and will allow you to transport all your Nintendo goodies as well as anything else you need to take with you.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Gaming deals
Argos is discounting a whole range of consoles, games and accessories for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all of the gaming deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Phone deals
Moto G5 Android smartphone - now £129.95 (was £169.99)
The Moto G is the best budget smartphone around, and the Moto G5 is one of the best versions. It's currently reduced at both Amazon and Argos.
Nokia 5 Android smartphone - now £129.95 (was £179.95)
The Nokia name is back, and rapidly getting associated with a combination of top-notch hardware and low, low prices. This Nokia 5 phone is £50 off.
Huawei P8 Lite, 16GB storage - now £149.95 (was £199.95)
You don't have to spend hundreds of pounds on a smartphone, as the great value Huawei P8 Lite proves, now with 25 off its original price over at Argos. Go straight to the deal.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Phone deals
Argos is discounting a number phones for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all the phone deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99)
The new Amazon Fire tablets have Alexa built in so you can control your smart home systems or your Fire TV Stick simply by talking to your tablet. See the deal at Argos
Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet - now £49.99 (was £79.99)
Need a bigger screen at a higher resolution? Well for just an extra £20 on top of the deal above, you'll get the sleeker, more powerful HD 8. See the deal at Argos
Alba 10-inch Android tablet - now £79.99 (was £89.99)
Save £10 on this budget Android tablet - ideal for watching movies or playing games on the go. The IPS screen is also good enough to read Kindle books on and browse the web.
Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB tablet - now £179 (was £229): Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets in the business, and you can now get £50 off this large slate, ready to tackle anything you throw at it. Buy the Tab A now.
Samsung Tab S2 9.7-inch 32GB tablet - now £299 (was £399): also worth a look in the Samsung tablet department is this Tab S2 model, now with £100 off its original price at Argos, making it a whole lot cheaper than an iPad. Get this deal direct now.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Tablet deals
Argos is discounting a number phones for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all the tablet deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Smartwatch deals
Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Sport Band - now £219 (was £249)
Apple is still selling its Series 1 Watch at full price, but you can get £30 off with this top Cyber Monday deal from Argos.
Silver/White Sport band | Space Grey/Black Sport band
Rose Gold with pink sand band | Gold/Concrete band
Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Sport Band - now £249 (was £279)
Bigger wrists? Well good news, as the 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 also has £30 off at from Argos.
Gold Case/Blue Sport band | Rose Gold Case/Pink Sport band
Silver/White Sport band | Space Grey/Black Sport band
Argos Cyber Monday Smart Home deals
Google Chromecast streaming device: now £20 (was £30)
Google Chromecast is the easiest, and cheapest, way to make your TV smart. If plugs directly into the HDMI port and allows you to stream from your Android phone or tablet - a steal at just £20.
Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote: down to £24.95 (was £39.95)
Turn your dumb television into a smart TV for not at lot, as Amazon's Fire TV stick has dropped by £15. You can even control it with your voice - how cool is that?! Grab it now for just £24.95.
Amazon Echo Dot - down to £34.99 (was £49.99)
The Echo Dot is being discounted all over the place at the moment but nowhere has it cheaper than Argos where it's currently going for the all-time cheapest price of £34.99.
Amazon Echo (2nd generation) - now £69.99 (was £89.99)
The Amazon Echo has been given a reboot in 2017, with a new, more compact design, fabric finishes and a lower price tag - and you can now grab an extra £20 off taking it down to £69.99.
Amazon Echo Plus - now £109.99 (was £139.99)
The Echo Dot is a great budget option, but if you want greater speaker power that can kick house parties up a gear you'll want the Amazon Echo Plus, reduced by £30 to £109.99.
Google Home smart speaker - now £77.50
If you'd rather a Google controlled smart home instead of Amazon's Alexa running the show, you'll need a Google Home. This smart speaker delivers deep bass and can be yours for just £77.50.
TomTom VIA 135 Sat Nav Full Europe Lifetime Maps - now £89.99 (was £119.99)
Never lose your way again with the TomTom VIA 135. As well as expert navigation smarts, the VIA 135 comes with the added bonus of lifetime map updates for just £89.99.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Smart Home deals
It's time to make your home a clever one, with Cyber Monday 2017 deals on smart thermostats, speakers and cameras. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all of the Smart Home deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Headphone deals
Philips SHB3075 Wireless headphones - down to £29.99 (was £49.99)
Get £20 off these wireless headphones from Philips - you'll never get tangled in wires again! Available for just £29.99 in white, black, blue and red.
Jaybird Freedom Light Sports Bluetooth Headphones - now £59.99 (was £109.99)
Save £50 on these wireless earbuds from Jaybird. They feature an inline remote and a range of tips and grips to ensure they fit snugly in any ear - now down to just £59.99.
AKG C50BT Bluetooth headphones - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Amazon has these headphones for £89 so the Argos price of just £69.99 is a great deal on a pair of really good on-ear wireless headphones from a great brand.
Beats Solo 2 headphones - now £89.99 (was £99.99)
These Beats headphones currently cost £25 more at Amazon so this deal for £89.99 at Argos is a great deal. These are not wireless though so if you want Bluetooth you'll need go for the Solo3 Wireless version.
Sony MDR-100ABN Wireless headphones - now £149.95 (was £249.99)
Save £84 on these excellent Sony wireless headphones, offering great audio quality and noise cancellation technology. They can be yours for just £149.95.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Headphone deals
Argos is discounting headphones and earphones, both wired and wireless, for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all the headphone deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Camera deals
GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle - £349.99 (save over £100)
Pick up the GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera at Argos and you'll get the GoPro 3 Way Handler, GoPro Hero 5 Rechargeable Battery and a 32GB SanDisk microSD card bundled in for just £349.99.
Instax Mini 9 instant camera with 10 shots - now £59.99 (was £69.99)
Take instant photos and print them out from the camera! You get 10 photos with this deal which is also available from Amazon.
Canon Powershot SX430 Bridge camera - now £149.99 (was £179.99)
This excellent Canon bridge camera is cheaper at Argos than it is at Amazon so it's a pretty good deal for a great camera with a 45x optical zoom! See it at Argos.
Canon EOS 700D - now £499 (was £549)
Up your photography game with this excellent deal from Argos, where you can get £50 off this DSLR camera with a couple of lenses. The deal is live on the Argos site now.
See all Argos Cyber Monday Camera deals
Say cheese! There's a huge range of cameras, action cams and photo accessories discounted for Cyber Monday 2017. We're picking out the best options in this section, but you can browse all the camera deals for yourself here.
Argos Cyber Monday Home deals
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Jovia Manual Coffee Machine - now £28
If you're looking to buy inexpensive coffee machine as a Christmas gift or just to perk you up in the morning, you can save £11 on this Nescafe machine which is now just £28.
De'Longhi ESAM2800 Coffee Machine - down to £179.99
"I love the smell of coffee in the morning." Something you would say? Then you'll want to check out this De-Longhi Cafe Corso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, now just £179.99.
Nutribullet Starter Kit - now £49.99 (£69.99)
The Nutribullet pulses your food so hard it breaks open seeds, unleashing more nutrition without losing any fibre - it's perfect for making super smoothies in a flash, and it's now £49.99.
Sharp 800W microwave - now £49.99 (was £74.99)
Save £25 on this digital touchpad microwave from Sharp. It has a 20l cooking capacity so it's easily big enough for most places and bowls. It has 8 programmes and a defrost option plus a child safety lock.
Power Air Fryer XL Express - now £59.99 (was £79.99)
Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen this Christmas. Get 25% off this fryer that uses hot air technology and less oil and fat to cook healthier versions of your favourite fried foods in next to no time - yours for just £59.99.
Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Twin Pack - now £99.99 (was £119.99)
Get two electric toothbrushes in one amazing deal - this set comes with 10 heads and some toothpaste to get you started. Much cheaper than buying two separately.
Dyson V6 Trigger Pro - now £129.99 (was £249.99)
Get this handheld Dyson vacuum cleaner for just £129.99. It's ideal for small homes, but also great as a 'second device' for reaching corners, shelves and stairs. This is cheaper over at Currys right now though so check out the deal there to get it for £99.99.
Dyson V6 Animal Extra Cordless Handstick - now £199.99 (was £389.99)
The Dyson V6 may no longer be the newest vac in the firm's under stairs cupboard, but it still sucks really, really well. The freedom of cordless can be enjoyed even more with the new £199.99 price tag.
Gtech Air Ram MK2 K9 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner AND MK2 K9 Handheld - both for just £279.98
You're not getting just one great cordless vac here, oh no, you're getting two. The MK2 K9 cordless vacuum is great for all your rooms, while the MK2 K9 Handheld is perfect for stairs, your car and hard to reach areas - both for just £279.98.
Save 10% on large kitchen appliances with code WHITE10
If you're after a new oven, a fridge freezer or any other large kitchen electrical item, chances are you'll find something you like in this promotion. Argos prices are already very competitive in this area so the extra saving is excellent. Remember to use the code WHITE10 at the checkout
Argos Cyber Monday toys deals
Cars 3 Lightning McQueen RC car - now £29.99 (was £39.99)
The official Cars 3 remote controlled Lightning McQueen is £10 off at Argos and £17 cheaper than at Amazon so this is a great Christmas present or just a treat for the kids!
Star Wars BB8 remote control toy: now £34.99 (was £49.99)
Get the remote control BB8 droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a £15 discount. It's going at Argos for £34.99
Bright Intruder Radio Controlled Car - now £38.99 (was £64.99)
A huge saving on this rugged remote controlled car, with £26 taken off the asking price. This could be the perfect Christmas gift at just £38.99.
See all Argos Cyber Monday toys deals
Jump straight in and see the Argos Cyber Monday toys deals for yourself - there's a bit of almost everything with even big brand and well known toys getting good discounts.
