The best Argos 'Big Sale on Technology' deals on Prime Day 2017

As well as Amazon heavily discounting a number of products for its own Prime Day, a number of other retailers have also gotten involved.

Argos is running its own 'Big Sale on Technology' which is seeing discounts on tablets, phones, televisions and smart watches.

We've picked out our top five favourite Big Sale on Technology deals, but if you think you've got a nose for a bargain then you can head on over to the Argos website and have a look for yourself.

Top 6 Argos Big Sale on Technology deals

Apple Watch S2, 42mm: down to £369 from £399

Discounts on Apple products are usually few and far between, so £30 off this 2nd generation Apple Watch looks pretty good to us if you've been looking to jump in with Apple's wearable tech.

Apple Watch S2, 38mm: down to £339 from £369

The smaller version of the Apple Watch is also discounted by the same amount. You'll get a smaller screen, but otherwise the two watches are functionally identical.

LG 55UH650V 55-inch TV: down to £499 from £599

This WebOS-equipped 4K HDR LG TV is down an impressive £100 from its usual price. For an HDR-equipped 55-inch TV that's quite a good price, and means you'll be well placed to enjoy the next generation of TV content.

LG 49UH610V 49-inch 4K TV: down to £419

LG makes TVs with great interfaces, and this 49-inch set is no exception. It might not have the deep blacks of LG's more expensive OLED sets, but it's still equipped with a 4K resolution, and support for HDR content.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 10-inch tablet: down to £319.99 from £360

Our fourth best Android tablet is being discounted by Argos by £30, and is a great entryway into the world of Android tablets. In our review we praised the tablet's integrated projector, great audio and sharp screen.

Acer Aspire ES 15.6-inch laptop: down to £229.99

This laptop from Acer is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen and 1TB of storage. It's got an AMD 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and a 1366x768 resolution screen. It's not going to be giving any of our best laptops a run for their money anytime soon, but if you need a cheap laptop for light workloads this is a great deal.