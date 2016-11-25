The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are both discounted for Black Friday

The Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot smart connected speakers are two of the most interesting bits of technology we’ve seen in recent years.

If you’ve been on the fence about this year’s hottest piece of technology, then you’ll be happy to hear that both have received discounts as part of Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday sale.

The Amazon Echo Dot has had £10 knocked off its price to bring it down to £39.99 , while the full-size Amazon Echo has seen its price fall by £30 from £149.99 to £119.99 .

A great deal, better

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering the Echo and Echo Dot at these prices, though. Black Friday is a competitive time for retailers and in response to the price slashing, both Currys and John Lewis have matched Amazon's prices for the speakers.

In fact, John Lewis has undercut Amazon by 4 whole pennies, though it only has the white version of both speakers in stock.

We were already happy to recommend both products at their existing price points, but these discounts make the two products an even more tempting proposition.

They’re also two products that are steadily growing more capable over time as more and more companies develop ‘Skills’ (Alexa’s version of apps) for the speakers.

In the past week we’ve had the news that All Recipes is developing a recipe skill for the speakers , which sits alongside skills from Uber, TuneIn, and Spotify.

So if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to welcome Alexa into your home, Black Friday might just be it.