The all-new Facebook Portal is on sale with a massive $110 price cut

Facebook just recently announced its line of video chat devices, which includes the highly anticipated Portal. The Alexa-enabled Portal is a smart home display that allows you to make video calls and much more completely hands-free, and just ahead of Black Friday, the social network is offering a fantastic discount. Starting now through November 12, you can apply the coupon code PORTAL110 at checkout to save a whopping $110 on the Portal device.



The 10.1-inch smart home display is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands and distraction-free. The Portal features a smart camera that pans, zooms, and widens automatically, so you can move and talk freely while always staying in frame. The Portal also includes smart sound technology that enhances voices while minimizing unwanted background noise.

The Alexa-enabled display also allows you to play music, make calls, and check the weather completely hands-free and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also an excellent price for a feature-rich smart home display. Amazon's Echo Show, Portal's rival, currently retails for $179.99, which makes $89 price tag on the Facebook display extremely appealing. Keep in mind this is a limited time offer that ends on November 12.

Facebook Portal (Gen 1) $199 $89 at Facebook

Use coupon code PORTAL110 at checkout to save $110 on the all-new Facebook Portal. The Alexa-enabled smart camera allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

