The all-new AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can snag a rare price cut on the all-new AirPods Pro. You can save an additional $6.96 when you add the AirPods Pro to your cart, which brings the price down to $227.97. That's a $21 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds. If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Best Buy has the 2019 Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $139.99.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple earbuds, and with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.