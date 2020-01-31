The all-new 10.2-inch iPad hits lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on the latest iPad, then you're in luck. Right now at Amazon, you can get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. That's a $79 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you're interested in more storage, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage on sale for $329.99.



The all-new iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for both tablets and a fantastic price for a newer model Apple iPad. We don't know how long Amazon will have the iPads on sale, so you should act fast before they're gone.

Amazon iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale and back to the Black Friday price of $249.99. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329.99 at Amazon.. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. The iPad is available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver.

View Deal

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals that are currently available.



You can learn more about the latest iPad with our hands-on iPad (2019) review.

