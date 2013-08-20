Yahoo!7 finally gives iOS users catch-up TV app Plus7

Yahoo!7's Plus7 catch-up TV app has finally found its way to iOS devices today after finding its first home on Samsung devices earlier this year.

Popular shows My Kitchen Rules, Home and Away and The X Factor are available through the Plus7 app, along with over 100 hours of third-party content – so you can get your fix of Dawson's Creek on the go now.

The app was previously only available to users preloaded on Samsung devices or through Samsung's app store, though the catch-up service was also available on the Yahoo!7 website.

Via: TVTonight

