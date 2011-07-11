Video: Television buyer's guide

Buying a television is difficult, even for a committed technophile – with a mass of tricky decisions to make on features, size and type.

Should you plump for a 3D ready set? If so, should you go for active or passive 3D? What size screen should you go for? And how many HDMI ports do you need?

TechRadar sympathises with the problem, and we've put together a video buyer's guide for televisions that should give you a little more insight in to what you are looking out for.

If you are looking for even more information - you can check out Best TV 2011: how to choose the best TV to buy.