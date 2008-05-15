Review: Hitachi's impossibly thin LCD TV

Hitachi’s new ultra-thin LCD TV has once again raised that old question: exactly how thin does a TV need to be?

The Hitachi UT32MH40U is just 35mm deep, and so looks incredibly thin indeed. It's possibly the slimmest production LCD TV we've ever reviewed. And so it's also pretty impressive that it still manages to produce a rather good picture.

Slimming down

Back at IFA in August 2007, Sharp stunned us all with its new concept TV that were just 20mm thick. And despite that slim body, the panels have a contrast ratio of 100,000:1.

This Hitachi TV isn’t quite that slim, or quite that good. But it is in our office right now, whereas the super-slim Sharps won’t be around until 2010 at the earliest.

If you’re looking for a competent, extra-slim LCD TV to hang on the wall in your living room, this Hitachi could be right up your street.

