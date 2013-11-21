Google Chromecast could finally be going global, job postings hint

We're surprised that Google's Chromecast has taken so long to get out of the US and spread its love around the world.

But a number of job listings for Chromecast-related roles around the world, posted by Google, might hold the biggest hint yet.

For example, one of them is for a technical account manager for Chromecast in London, while another is for a "Developer Advocate".

There's also an opening for a Chromecast product manager to be based in Mountain View, but who will be "passionate about launching consumer products in international markets."

Castaway

Last month Google made its Chromecast app available globally, which was good news for any eager beavers who had imported the micro TV stick from the US.

How long will we have to wait for the physical thing to venture abroad? Given that these jobs listings are active now, we wouldn't expect to see anything happen this year.

But they're all positive signs that Chromecast is getting ready to take off and explore some more of planet Earth.