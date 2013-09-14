Sony outs Smart Stick, a Google TV dongle for this year's Bravia televisions

Google TV devices have been in short supply lately, but Sony has served up a reminder that the floundering platform is still alive by revealing its Bravia Smart Stick dongle.

The Smart Stick, which has been rumoured in recent weeks brings full Google TV functionality including access to the Google Play store and Sony's own Smart TV apps.

Sony's new dongle will also support voice search and picture-in-picture web browsing, enabling users to enjoy the web and TV shows simultaneously. It'll also come with a neat touchpad-toting remote.

The device, which is yet to be priced and dated, was only semi revealed on a now-deleted post on Sony's blog and is expected to be revealed in full by the company on Sunday.

While this could potentially be a Google Chromecast challenger, once all of the official details are revealed, it appears that Sony is going after an exclusive crowd.

It appears the device is only compatible with 2013 Sony HD TVs and beyond. Drat.

Via Engadget