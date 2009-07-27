Sony movies deal for BT Vision

BT has announced that it has sealed an agreement with Sony Pictures Television for new and classic movies on demand for its BT Vision service.

The deal represents a key move for BT, whose BT Vision IPTV service has perhaps not performed as well as it had anticipated.

Customers will now be able to watch the likes of the latest Terminator movie – Terminator Salvation – as well as a back-catalogue of key releases.

BT delight

Marc Watson, chief executive of television and online services, BT Retail, said: "We're delighted to reach agreement with Sony Pictures so that we can offer BT Vision customers many exciting films and classic hits from one of Hollywood's best and most respected studios.

"The addition of Sony Pictures movies to BT Vision is a substantial, high profile addition to our service. It means we now have long-term deals with all the major studios."