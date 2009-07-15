Sony brings Bravia brand to the small screen

Sony showed off its latest consumer range to TechRadar this week, and among its trough of goodies was a couple of brilliant-looking S5700 TVs.

Designed for the bedroom, kitchen or study (Sony's words), the sets look more like funky computer monitors than TV sets.

While specs were thin on the ground, they were shown alongside the 22-inch E5300, which was announced in February, and includes AppliCast widgets via DLNA – so you can check just how much you've lost on the Stock Market – four HDMI outputs, HD playback and 100Hz Motion Flow.

What we do know is that the Bravia S5700 is powered by the Bravia Engine 3 and this is combined with Live Colour. It will also offer 1366x768 Resolution, HDMI, 1080p playback, Ethernet and USB 2.0 connections.

The sets have a classy curved shape, which is definitely a new design step for Sony. Colour-wise, you will be able to pick it up in pink, mocha and silver and (as pictured) white.

The models TechRadar saw were turned off, so we can't comment on picture quality, but you should see the TVs in the shops in the next few months.

